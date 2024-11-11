Agya Koo Dismisses Rumored Feud With Lil Win

Agya Koo and Lil Win

Actor Kofi Adu, widely known as Agya Koo, has clarified rumours about an alleged rivalry with fellow actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win. Speaking on Kumasi’s Lawson Radio, Agya Koo stressed that there is no hostility between them and said he values his cordial relationship with Lil Win, despite speculation from the public.

Agya Koo drew parallels to past rumors about famous Ghanaian figures, like the supposed rifts between footballers Anthony Yeboah and Abedi Pele, and musicians Daddy Lumba and Nana Acheampong, noting that people often create conflict where none exists.

Reflecting on his initial encounter with Lil Win on set, Agya Koo shared that he welcomed the young actor and encouraged producers to include him, recognizing his comedic talent and potential. “We were all working toward a common goal: to elevate Ghanaian movies and compete with Nigerian actors,” he explained.

When asked about their interactions today, Agya Koo emphasized that Lil Win always greets him respectfully, and he reciprocates. “I have no issues with him,” he added, attributing rumors of rivalry to the public’s inclination to stir up drama.

The clarification from Agya Koo has put to rest speculations of tension between two of Kumawood’s most popular actors, allowing fans to appreciate their contributions without distractions from alleged conflicts.