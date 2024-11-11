JUSAG President Named Outstanding Judicial Service Leader

Samuel Afotey Otu

On a night filled with joy, pride and appreciation, President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana, (JUSAG), Samuel Afotey Otu’s commitment to service was recognised at the 16th edition of the Ghana Leadership Award (GLA), taking home the ‘Judicial Service Leader Award of the Year’ award.

The organisers of the award acknowledged Mr. Otu’s demonstrations of “exceptional leadership, outstanding and longstanding dedication to the rule of law.”

The award ceremony which took place on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, described the National President of JUSAG as an “epitome of excellence.”

The Ghana Leadership Awards is an annual award scheme that aims at honouring and celebrating personalities for their outstanding and exemplary leadership in their fields of endeavours in advancing the development of Ghana and Africa at large.

The 16th edition of the Ghana Leadership Awards was on the theme “Ghana’s Electoral Commission must listen to all political parties to prevent fear and panic.

“This (award) has recognised, celebrated your career distinctive, achievements, commitment, perseverance and loyalty to Ghana’s Judicial Service by demonstrating exceptional leadership, outstanding and longstanding dedication to rule of law for God and Country that you are epitome of excellence,” a citation presented to him read.

Gratitude

Mr. Otu after receiving the award expressed his gratitude, saying, ‘I feel great about this recognition, adding that “it’s clear that my efforts are being acknowledged, and I’m committed to delivering even more for justice delivery. I will continue to set the standard and strive for excellence.

Her used the occasion to urge members of JUSAG to remain neutral as the December 7 election approaches, reminding them that as officers of court, it is an offense to endorse political parties.

“With less than a month to the election, we have the right to vote, but let’s exercise that right carefully. Avoid being used by politicians; that’s been our message from day one.

“I urge every JUSAG member to stay away from political hooliganism, remain focused, vote wisely, and return home after voting. Involving yourself in party activities is a major offense for judicial officers,” Mr. Otu urged.

The Chief Executive Officer of GLA, Prof. Emmanuel Y. Nash, urged the Electoral Commission and all stakeholders, including the security agencies to protect their integrity as the country votes on December 7, 2024.

Previous winners

The awards ceremony was first organized in 2009 and has since honoured political, religious, economic, and traditional leaders, musicians, journalists, and businessmen and women across Ghana.

Some past winners include President Akufo-Addo; former President John Mahama; former President J.J Rawlings; former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan; former President John Agyekum Kufuor, among others.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak