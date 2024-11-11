Black Stars Gets New Faces

In a bid to revitalize Ghana’s faltering AFCON 2025 qualification campaign, the Ghana Football Association has announced the inclusion of six fresh players to the Black Stars squad.

The newcomers will face Angola and Niger in crucial upcoming qualifiers.

Background of Struggle

Ghana’s road to AFCON 2025 has been marred by injuries and withdrawals, with key players such as Joseph Paintsil, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams absent.

The team’s recent form has been dismal, with no wins in their last four games.

New Recruits

The injected talent includes:

1. Osman Bukari (Austin FC)

2. Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer (Hamburger SV)

3. Forson Amankwah (Norwich)

4. Terry Yegbe (IF Elfsborg)

5. Ebenezer Annan (OFK Beograd)

6. Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor)

Coach Otto Addo’s Challenge

With the revamped squad, Coach Otto Addo faces a daunting task.

Ghana must win both matches and rely on Sudan’s results to avoid missing their first AFCON tournament since 2004.

Upcoming Fixtures

– Friday, November 15: Angola vs. Ghana (Luanda)

– Monday, November 18: Ghana vs. Niger (Accra)

Stakes

Ghana’s qualification hopes hang in the balance.

The Black Stars’ fate rests on the outcome of these two matches, making the newcomers’ impact crucial.

-BY Daniel Bampoe