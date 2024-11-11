Court Clears Keche’s Wife To Contest Amenfi Central Parliamentary Seat

In a significant ruling, the Sekondi High Court has lifted an injunction preventing National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, from contesting the upcoming parliamentary election in Amenfi Central.

The injunction was initially placed on Cudjoe due to a dispute over her candidacy.

However, after a review of the substantive case, Justice George K. Gyan-Kontoh ruled in favor of Cudjoe, allowing her to contest the December 7 parliamentary election.

Previous Attempts to Resolve the Dispute

Prior to the ruling, Cudjoe’s lawyers, including Edudzie Tamakloe, had urged the court to consider the substantive disqualification case, citing potential disenfranchisement of their client.

The court had previously adjourned the application, encouraging an out-of-court settlement between parties.

NDC’s Relief

The NDC welcomed the court’s decision, with Cudjoe expressing gratitude to her lawyers, party members, and executives.

“We thank God for everything that has happened today… I thank God and all the NDC members, executives, Western Region NDC,” she said.

Implications for the Election

The ruling clears the way for Cudjoe to contest the Amenfi Central seat on the NDC ticket.

This development may impact the electoral landscape in the region, as the NDC seeks to maintain its stronghold.

Related Developments

In a related matter, the Accra High Court recently dismissed an NDC application to restrain the Electoral Commission from printing ballot papers for Amenfi Central.

The court ruled that the NDC failed to establish exceptional circumstances to halt the EC’s constitutional duty.

-BY Daniel Bampoe