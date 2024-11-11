CLOGSAG Calls Off Strike

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has called off its nationwide strike, initially set to begin on November 7, 2024.

This decision comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured an interim injunction from the High Court of Justice, Labour Court 1, Accra.

Background

CLOGSAG declared the strike in protest over the government’s failure to implement a new salary structure agreed upon in January 2022.

The association’s members were seeking better conditions of service.

Court Injunction

The NLC’s application for an interim injunction was granted on November 8, 2024, restraining CLOGSAG from continuing the strike action.

The court ordered CLOGSAG to comply with the NLC’s directives dated November 6, 2024, and call off the industrial action.

CLOGSAG’s Response

In a statement signed by Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo, CLOGSAG announced its decision to call off the strike due to its “utmost respect for the Court and the laws of Ghana.”

However, the Association assured its members that it would continue to work towards ensuring better conditions of service.

-BY Daniel Bampoe