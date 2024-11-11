Bawumia Unveils Plan For National Pilgrimage Authority To Streamline Hajj, Christian Trips

Presidential Candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced plans to establish a National Pilgrimage Authority aimed at regulating and streamlining religious pilgrimages for both Muslims and Christians.

This move, he explained, will create an organized and transparent system to manage trips to Mecca for Hajj and Israel for Christian worshippers.

Speaking at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Atimatim, Afigya Kwabre South Constituency, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in Ghana.

He praised the country’s religious harmony, urging Ghanaians to work together to safeguard national peace.

Background of Interfaith Relations

Ghana has a long history of peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims.

The country’s constitution guarantees freedom of worship, and both religions have thrived side by side.

However, managing pilgrimages has been a challenge, with issues of transparency and organization.

The Proposed National Pilgrimage Authority

Dr. Bawumia’s proposal seeks to address these challenges by establishing a centralized authority to oversee and coordinate pilgrimages.

This authority will ensure that all eligible individuals are supported in making these meaningful journeys.

LGBTQ+ Stance

During his address, Dr. Bawumia reaffirmed his opposition to LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana, citing Islamic and Christian teachings.

He assured the congregation that his government would not endorse such practices.

Election 2024

As the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia appealed to Ghanaians to vote for him and NPP parliamentary candidates, highlighting the party’s achievements across various sectors.

