Mahama Is The Worst President Ever; Reject Him

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched a scathing attack on former President John Dramani Mahama, labeling him as the “worst president” in the history of Ghana.

Speaking at a rally in Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to reject Mahama in the upcoming December polls, warning that a return to power for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would hinder the nation’s progress.

He criticized the NDC flagbearer for alleged economic mismanagement during his previous term, accusing Mahama of leaving Ghana in a state of hardship and instability.

Highlighting the challenges faced during Mahama’s presidency, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the detrimental impact of the prolonged power crisis, known as “dumsor,” which plagued the country for four years.

He pointed out how businesses suffered due to the unreliable power supply, leading to some enterprises closing down.

Additionally, he noted that Mahama’s administration discontinued training allowances for teachers and nurses, further exacerbating issues in the education sector.

Moreover, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the struggles experienced by the National Health Insurance Scheme and Ambulance Service under Mahama’s tenure, citing operational inefficiencies and shortcomings.

Asserting his stance against Mahama, Dr. Bawumia declared, “This clearly shows that John Mahama is the poorest-performing president in Ghana’s Fourth Republic…Whatever matters we have done better.”

The vice president continued his campaign tour with a visit to bid farewell to the late NPP Chairman for Nhyiaeso, George Kofi Agyei, also known as ‘Geokad,’ before engaging with constituents in Asante Akyem Central and Bosome Freho Constituencies.

By Nii Ocansey