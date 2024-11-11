Central Tongu MP Hot As Fix The Country Boy Goes Independent

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Tongu in the Volta Region, Alexander Hottordzi Roosevelt, is facing heat as an indigene from the area sets his sights on contesting him in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Dramani Selorm Nudokpo, a member of the “Fix the Country” group, has submitted his nomination forms to vie for a seat representing the Tongu people in Parliament.

Contesting as an independent parliamentary candidate, Nudokpo aligns himself with former President John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The decision by Nudokpo to run for office and publicly support Mahama has sparked legal action from the NDC as he is appears to be shaking grounds.

According to Oliver Barker Vormawor, Nudokpo’s lawyer, who shared the development on social media, his client is running as an independent candidate for the Central Tongu Constituency MP position, which traditionally leans towards the NDC.

Nudokpo has been taken to court by the NDC for his open endorsement of John Dramani Mahama for the presidency. Erecting billboards featuring himself as an Independent MP candidate alongside Mahama as the Presidential candidate has raised concerns within the NDC ranks.

Defending his actions, Nudokpo stated that he is not contesting for the presidency and maintains that he has the right to endorse a candidate of his choosing.

However, the NDC’s displeasure with Nudokpo’s public support for Mahama has led them to initiate legal proceedings against him in order to prevent any further endorsements.

By Nii Ocansey