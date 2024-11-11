Power Struggle Splits Parliament

With just weeks to the December 7, 2024 elections, the country’s parliamentary landscape is witnessing a contentious showdown.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has vowed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not relinquish its majority status unless directed by the Supreme Court.

Afenyo-Markin’s stance comes amidst a heated dispute over four vacant parliamentary seats.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has been accused by Afenyo-Markin of secretly backing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) bid to take control of parliament.

The Majority Leader emphasized that occupying the Minority side would be a bad omen, particularly with elections looming.

“Spiritually, it’s not even good. We have three weeks to elections. I should go and sit in the minority. Is that my seat? I won’t do it. I will never do it,” he stated.

Background of the Dispute

The controversy surrounding the four vacant seats has sparked a fierce debate.

The NPP and NDC have been at odds over the interpretation of Article 97(1)(g) and (h).

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgment on Tuesday, potentially resolving the standoff.

Call for Resolution

Afenyo-Markin urged the Speaker to direct NDC members to return to their original seats, citing the need for a common-sense approach to resolve the issue.

“We are decent-minded people. We respect the court. We respect the law. Our doors are open to the Speaker’s call,” he emphasized.

However, the outcome of the Supreme Court’s judgment and the subsequent actions of the NPP and NDC will shape the nation’s political trajectory.

BY Daniel Bampoe