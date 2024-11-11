Afenyo-Markin Accuses Bagbin Of Frustrating Parliament’s Mediation

The Parliamentary standoff has taken a dramatic turn, with Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin publicly accusing Speaker Alban Bagbin of thwarting mediation efforts.

This development comes as the country’s legislative body struggles to resolve its differences, with only two months left in its term.

Background of the Controversy

The crisis began when Speaker Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant, prompting a Supreme Court ruling that stayed the Speaker’s decision.

The disagreement between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus on the status of the two rulings has led to two indefinite adjournments of Parliament.

Afenyo-Markin’s Frustration

On Joy FM’s Newsfile, Afenyo-Markin revealed his unsuccessful attempts to engage with Bagbin, including personal calls and a visit to the Speaker’s home.

He claimed that respected bodies, prominent chiefs, and the Council of State and Peace Council members have also been rebuffed by Bagbin.

“I went there again, he was not ready to receive me,” Afenyo-Markin stated. “Apart from that, Council of State and Peace Council members tried to engage him, including prominent chiefs….”

Previous Attempts at Resolution

This is not the first time Afenyo-Markin has sought to resolve the impasse.

In July 2024, he petitioned Speaker Bagbin to recall parliament following the Speaker’s decision to indefinitely adjourn the session.

Call for Leadership

As the stalemate continues, many are urging the parliamentary leadership to demonstrate true leadership and resolve the matter amicably.

Former President Kufuor has also weighed in, urging Bagbin to show leadership and end the embarrassing standoff.

The parliamentary impasse has sparked concerns about the country’s democratic institutions and the ability of its leaders to work together effectively.

–BY Daniel Bampoe