Asiedu Nketia ‘Insults’ National House Of Chiefs President

In a shocking turn of events, the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has unleashed a verbal onslaught on the National House of Chiefs, accusing its president, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, of openly supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the House of Chiefs president [Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II] claims to be the president of the National House of Chiefs. I’ve seen him wear NPP-branded shorts and shirts campaigning for the party in his hometown. How can a leader of traditional authorities speak on the ills of the governing party if he openly supports them?

“Have you heard or read any statement from him criticising the government? Now, we have no leader to speak to the ills in the country. The National House of Chiefs should be in the position to resolve the issues going on in parliament” Asiedu Nketiah said.

The NDC chairman said this when addressing residents of Odumase in the Asante Akim Central Constituency as part of his Ashanti Regional campaign on Sunday, November 10.

He lamented that the chief, instead of using his influence to mediate in the ongoing parliamentary impasse, has rather been seen supporting the NPP, which could undermine its credibility and the nation’s democratic process.

He further alleged that the president has used his position to compromise tradition and culture.

Asiedu Nketiah’s outburst comes on the heels of Gyebi’s alleged campaigning for the NPP in his hometown, where he was allegedly seen wearing NPP-branded attire.

This, according to Asiedu Nketiah, is a blatant betrayal of the House of Chiefs’ neutrality and a compromise of tradition and culture.

The NDC Chairman’s comments have raised eyebrows, with many questioning the timing and motives behind his criticism.

Some argue that Asiedu Nketiah’s remarks are a desperate attempt to divert attention from the NDC’s struggling ahead of the December 7 elections.

In a separate development, Asiedu Nketiah has urged the National House of Chiefs to engage with stakeholders to ensure peace before, during, and after the elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe