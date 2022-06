Ghana’s home kit for the 2022 World Cup and the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has been unveiled by Puma.

The shirt was unveiled on Tuesday, one day before Ghana’s first qualifier match against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The shirt has a simple white design with the Ghanaian flag’s colours on the cuffs.

The jersey, which has a black star on the chest, has the same collar as the AC Milan 22-23 home kit.