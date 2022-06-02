Special Prosecutor Locks Up Sir John’s Assets

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has frozen all assets of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

The deceased CEO popularly known as Sir John is the subject of investigations after his Will which contains state lands at the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site was made public.

According to sources, processes are also underway to freeze his assets overseas.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor last week commenced investigations into alleged corruption by Sir John, following a petition by some Civil Society groups.

Following preliminary investigations, the bank accounts and all assets of the late Sir John have been frozen pending further inquiries into the alleged improper acquisition of state lands that were contained in his controversial will.