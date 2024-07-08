Ghanaba African Heritage Centre To Host Exhibition

Ghanaba

An exhibition of works by Ghanaian musician Kofi Ghanaba will on Friday, July 23, open at the Ghanaba African Heritage Centre located at New Achimota near Kingsby Hotel in Accra.

Ghanaba’s works are well-known in the field of modern art, and the show is being held to raise funds as well as create awareness for the centre and its initiatives.

The exhibition, which is on the theme, “I am Free Because am Culturally Aware,” is being hosted by the centre in collaboration with the International Afro-Reggae Music Arts Heritage and Cultural Festival (IARMA-FEST), and anticipated to draw in a wide range of attendees, including stakeholders in the creative business and music enthusiasts from all backgrounds.

Ghanaba’s work encompasses a wide range of artistic expressions; from large-scale prints to sculptures, video projections, and music incorporated into the curatorial process of the exhibition. This thorough perspective will be provided by the exhibition.

The exhibition is being held to highlight Ghanaba, whose work speaks volumes, according to the organisers.

Mr. Nii Yemo Nunu, Ghanaba’s personal photographer; Queen Asabea Cropper, indigenous highlife musician; Bobo Ranking; Bongofari; Local Dimension Band; Reggae Court Empire, and many more artistes are taking part.

The goal of the centre is to record and maintain Ghanaba’s legacy and his archives. Additionally, it encourages the usage of native African instruments in global music. Ghanaba is a writer, actor, musician, and journalist.

The centre features artwork by both domestic and foreign artists. If they’d like, visitors can ask to buy anything.

The centre’s store offers DVDs, CDs, and videos in addition to modern artwork by both domestic and foreign artists.