Ghanaian Blogger Dies In KK Fosu & Bless Accident

The car crash involving two musicians KK Fosu and Bless otherwise known as Kay Blez on the Accra-Apam highway has claimed the life of blogger and publicist, John Claude Tamakloe.

The accident occurred on Saturday, May 25, 2024, when the crew were on their way to perform at a wedding ceremony.

According to Nana Obiri Yeboah, the driver of the car they were travelling in, their Toyota Camry collided head-on with a Benz car.

The Benz car driver was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it ran into the Camry.

The impact of the crash resulted in the immediate death of John Claude Tamakloe, who was accompanying Kay Blez as his videographer.

Both KK Fosu and Kay Blez sustained serious injuries in the accident. It has been confirmed that both musicians suffered broken legs, with Kay Blez’s injury being particularly severe.

The loss of John Claude Tamakloe is deeply felt by those who knew him, as he was a well-respected figure in the industry, known for his dedication and passion.