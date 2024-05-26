I Lied Over Dynamite Explosion; Hopeson Adorye Beats Retreat

In a dramatic turnaround, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member turned Movement for Change advocate, Hopeson Adorye, has backtracked from his earlier assertion of using dynamite to intimidate voters during the 2016 elections in the Volta Region.

Instead, he now claims to have deployed firecrackers in a bid to deter alleged voter irregularities, according to reports.

The unfolding saga took center stage during a court hearing where Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder presented critical evidence concerning a viral video implicating Adorye.

The video, which circulated widely on social media platforms, captured the accused making incendiary remarks pertaining to his actions before the last general elections aimed at preventing supposed foreign nationals from participating in the Ghanaian electoral process.

According to police findings, Adorye admitted to the contents of the video but contested the nature of the explosive devices utilized, asserting that it was firecrackers and not dynamite as previously implied. Consequently, he faces charges under section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) for disseminating false information.

Following his plea of not guilty, Adorye was granted bail by the Dansoman Circuit Court presided over by Alima El Alawah Basit. A bail sum of GH¢20,000 was mandated, alongside requirements for two sureties, one of whom must provide justification, and a commitment to weekly reporting to local authorities.

Amidst a backdrop of mounting legal scrutiny, the courtroom witnessed a notable representation from the Movement for Change camp, including Patricia Christabel Kyerematen, wife of the party’s founder Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, reflecting the high stakes and public interest surrounding the case.

By Vincent Kubi