Laryea Kingston Resigns After WAFU Zone B Semifinal Loss; GFA Asks Assistants To Take Charge

Laryea Kingston

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the resignation of Head Coach Laryea Kingston from the National U17 Team, the Black Starlets, following his behavior after the team’s WAFU Zone B U17 qualifier Semifinal match against Burkina Faso on May 25, 2024.

According to the GFA, Coach Kingston informed the players and coaching staff that he has resigned, using inappropriate language in the process.

He then proceeded to get off the team bus while the squad was en route to the team hotel, and failed to attend the evening meeting with the Management Committee, subsequently not reporting back to the team hotel.

The GFA has stated that Kingston’s decision to leave the team has been supported by his actions. For the upcoming 3rd place playoff match between Ghana and Nigeria on May 28, 2024, the current Assistant Coaches will take charge of the team, with support from the Technical Director of the GFA.

This sudden departure of the Head Coach is a major setback for the Black Starlets, who were hoping to bounce back from their semifinal defeat and secure a podium finish in the WAFU Zone B U17 qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the GFA has asked the current Assistant Coaches to take charge with support from the Technical Director of the GFA to lead the team in the crucial 3rd place match against Nigeria.

Read the GFA statement below:

RE: LARYEA KINGSTON

The Ghana Football Association has taken note of the decision of the Head Coach of the National U17 Team, the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, to leave the team following his behavior after the WAFU ZONE B U17 qualifier Semifinal match against Burkina Faso on 25th May, 2024.

Laryea Kingston’s decision has been supported by his subsequent actions.

Coach Kingston announced to the players and the coaching staff that he has resigned whilst using inappropriate language.

He subsequently said same in his post-match Press Conference.

Coach Kingston also got off the Team Bus whilst the team was on its way to the Team Hotel.

He failed to attend the Team’s evening meeting with the Management Committee and has since not reported at the Team Hotel.

For the 3rd place play off match between Ghana and Nigeria scheduled for Tuesday , 28th May, 2024 , the current Assistant Coaches will take charge with support and from the Technical Director of the GFA.

By Vincent Kubi