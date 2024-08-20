Ghanaian Community In Manchester Griefs Over Member’s Death

The Ghanaian community in Manchester is reeling in shock and grief after a brutal triple stabbing left one woman dead and two others fighting for their lives.

The deceased Alberta Obinim, a 43-year-old mother and devoted church member, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Elder Joshua, a respected community leader, and a 17-year-old girl remain in critical condition.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.

According to police, the suspect was known to the victims, and the incident is being treated as an isolated attack.

Community leader Ibrahim Abu described Ms. Obinim as a “lovely woman” who was always smiling and spreading joy.

Her sudden death has left the community in a state of mourning, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

The incident has also raised concerns about community safety, with many calling for increased police presence and support for affected families.

Detective Superintendent Toby Facey has assured the public that officers are working tirelessly to investigate the incident and provide support to those affected.

-BY Daniel Bampoe