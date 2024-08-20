Bawumia Commences Eastern Tour After Manifesto Launch

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In a bid to strengthen his grassroot connections and sell his vision to the electorate ahead of the upcoming general elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), embarked on a three-day tour of the Eastern Region on Monday.

The tour, which comes on the heels of the NPP’s manifesto launch in Takoradi, marks the second phase of Bawumia’s community engagement initiative, dubbed “Youth Connect.”

The program aims to connect with young people and stakeholders across the country, showcasing the NPP’s commitment to their welfare and development.

Bawumia’s Regional tour began in the Akim Oda Constituency, where he paid a courtesy call to the Paramount Queen of the Kotoku Traditional Council in Oda.

The visit was a gesture of respect and a nod to the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Following the courtesy call, Bawumia held a Youth Connect engagement, where he interacted with young people, listening to their concerns and sharing his vision for Ghana’s future.

The event was characterized by lively discussions, debates, and an exchange of ideas, demonstrating Bawumia’s willingness to engage with the youth and understand their needs.

On Tuesday, Dr Bawumia’s itinerary includes engagements with key stakeholders, such as clergy, Muslims, and artisans, and a community engagement with constituents in Akim Swedru and Achaise.

These interactions are designed to foster dialogue, build trust, and showcase the NPP’s commitment to inclusive governance.

The tour will continue on Wednesday, with Bawumia visiting the residents of Ayirebi, Abirim, and Kade, respectively.

These community engagements will provide a platform for the NPP Presidential Candidate to share his message, listen to concerns, and demonstrate his dedication to the region’s development.

Bawumia’s Youth Connect initiative has been hailed as a bold move, demonstrating his willingness to connect with the grassroot and understand the needs of ordinary Ghanaians.

-BY Daniel Bampoe