Princesses Coach Names Final World Cup Squad

Yussif Basigi

Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi, has announced his final squad for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, which begins on August 31 and concludes on September 22, 2024.

The team, which arrived in Colombia last week, consists of 21 players, most of whom play in Ghana.

Key inclusions are Auburn University’s goalkeeper Jenna Kayla Sarpong and defender Alexandra Emefa Tay from Seattle United ECNL.

Midfielder Stella Nyamekye, who missed the African Games in March due to injury, returns to the squad.

The forward line will be spearheaded by Mafia Nyame of AS FAR, with support from Salamatu Abdulai and Mary Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Basigi is optimistic that the squad’s preparation and early arrival in Colombia will help them advance past the group stage for the first time in their seventh World Cup appearance.

In previous tournaments, Ghana have struggled to progress beyond the group phase, but the current squad’s positive mindset and readiness offer hope for a breakthrough.

Black Princesses are drawn in Group E with Japan, Austria, and New Zealand.