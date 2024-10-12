Ghanaian Doctor In Canada Charged With Sexual Assault

A shocking revelation has emerged in Oakville, Canada, where a 64-year-old Ghanaian doctor, Clarence Clottey, has been charged with sexually assaulting a female patient.

This disturbing allegation is not an isolated incident, as Clottey has faced similar accusations in the past.

Previous Allegations and Charges

In 2016, Clottey was arrested and charged with six counts of sexual assault, with six patients testifying against him in court.

Although he was acquitted in 2018, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) placed restrictions on his medical practice.

Restrictions

The CPSO mandated that Clottey not examine any female patient’s breast, pelvic, or rectal area and required him to refer such cases to another physician.

Additionally, he was suspended for a year in 2017.

Latest Allegations

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) received a report of a sexual assault allegedly committed by Clottey during a clinic visit.

He was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police believe there may be additional victims and have released Clottey’s photo.

-BY Daniel Bampoe