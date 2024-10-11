Zongos For Bawumia Get Busy In Ayawaso North

The Ghana Zongos for Bawumia group has launched an aggressive house-to-house campaign in the Ayawaso North Constituency.

Led by regional executives and supported by Issa Abubakar, Zonal Coordinator of Alidu Electoral Area, and Alhaji Manaf Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general election, the group aims to deepen grassroots connections, increase voter awareness, and mobilise support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid.

Ayawaso North, a crucial constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has historically been a National Democratic Congress (NDC) stronghold, making it a vital target for political parties.

Alhaji Manaf while speaking about the objectives of the group during one of their engagements last week in the constituency added that “Dr. Bawumia’s experience as Vice President has equipped him to make informed decisions as President. He’s learned from his experience and is ready to take the reins.”

Continuing, he said that “as Vice President, Bawumia has been instrumental in shaping policies and programmes benefiting the community”.

He added that ‘breaking the eight’ is highly possible, and urged the electorate to vote massively for both presidential and parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The group plans to return to Ayawaso North before the general election, but for now, they will continue their house-to-house campaign in other constituencies across the country.