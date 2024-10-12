NDC “Thugs” Arrested For Vandalizing NPP Paraphernalia in Essikado-Ketan (Video)

The Police have arrested two suspected thugs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for vandalizing party paraphernalia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Essikado-Ketan. The suspects; Asiedu Amoah, right hand man of the NDC Parliamentary Candidate and Kofi Daga were arrested by the Police this dawn around 3 am.

According to reports, the suspects tore down flags that were mounted across the streets of Essikado that dawn. Upon interrogation by the police suspect, Kofi Daga claimed they were tasked by the Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC, Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah to take down those flags.

He stated that the NPP had no right to mount those flags across the streets close to their party office, claiming “it has overshadowed ours”.

Thomas Amoah, a former Constituency Secretary who was with the team fixing those flags said, the NDC have been notorious in destroying party paraphernalia for the past 8 years.

He argued that the constituency is not known for such violence, adding that “all these started with Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah”.

In the meantime, the police has taken statements from the two suspects and the complaints. They have also invited Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah to answer certain allegations made against her on this matter.

Residents of the community have suggested the police prosecute this matter so it serves as a deterrent to others who have been engaged in this vandalism. They lament the level of NDC vandalism across the constituency and the metropolis, is getting out of control.

