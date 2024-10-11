Bawumia’s Solution Against Galamsey Most Practical I’ve Heard So Far- Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah, a broadcaster with 20 years of experience, has described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s approach to tackling the issue of illegal mining, or “galamsey,” as the most practical she has heard to date.

In a post on X on Friday, October 11, she expressed her support for the Vice President’s proposals, which emphasize a more structured and sustainable solution to the long-standing environmental issue that has plagued many parts of Ghana.

According to Nana Aba, Dr Bawumia’s approach shows a deeper understanding of the complexities involved and offers realistic measures to combat galamsey.

She highlighted that the Vice President’s detailed plans, including technological interventions, could prove effective in addressing the root causes of the problem.

Nana Aba Anamoah further noted that the holistic nature of Bawumia’s strategy sets it apart from previous efforts.

She called on all Ghanaians to back measures that will protect the country’s water bodies and forest reserves, stressing the importance of sustainable development over short-term gains from illegal mining activities.

“I just listened to Dr. Bawumia’s remarks on galamsey. Glad he’s finally commented on the menace.”

“His solution is the most practical one I’ve heard so far. I hope he walks the talk if he gets the mandate,” she posted.