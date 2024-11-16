Ghanaian Football Fraternity Mourns Michael Osei

The Ghanaian football community is in mourning after the sudden passing of former international Michael Osei, who died on November 15, 2024, at the age of 53, after a short illness in London.

Michael Osei’s demise has sent shockwaves throughout the football fraternity, with tributes pouring in from fans, players, and coaches alike.

A Distinguished Playing Career

Born on September 15, 1971, in Kumasi, Osei began his football journey with local clubs Anokye Stars and Neoplan Stars before joining Okwawu United in the 1980s.

His impressive skills earned him a move to Asante Kotoko in 1989, where he won two Ghana Premier League titles in 1991 and 1992.

Michael Osei’s international career was marked by three appearances for the Ghana national team in the early 1990s .

A Successful Coaching Stint

After hanging up his boots, Osei transitioned into coaching, starting as an assistant coach at New Edubiase United in 2012.

He later joined Asante Kotoko as an assistant coach, helping the team win a treble in the 2013-2014 season, including the MTN FA Cup, First Capital Plus Premier League, and Super Cup.

Michael Osei took over as interim coach in 2016, leading the team to a fifth-place finish and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Osei’s coaching career also saw stints at Liberty Professionals, where he signed a two-year contract in 2017, and Bibiani Gold Stars, whom he joined in 2021 after the club gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Additionally, he served as the Ghana U23 assistant coach for five years before the technical team’s dissolution in 2023.

-BY Daniel Bampoe