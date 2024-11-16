Sign Anti-Gay Bill– Catholic Bishops Tell Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly known as the Anti-Gay Bill, into law.

This appeal comes after the bill was passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024, but its fate remains uncertain due to ongoing Supreme Court cases challenging its constitutionality.

The Bishops criticized Akufo-Addo’s delay in signing the bill, dismissing his reasons as “mere excuses.”

They emphasized that the bill aligns with the moral convictions of most Ghanaians and is essential for preserving traditional family values and protecting the sanctity of marriage.

*Background of the Bill*

The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill has sparked intense debates across Ghana.

Proponents argue that it safeguards traditional family values, while opponents claim it infringes upon human rights.

The bill introduces prison sentences for individuals engaging in LGBTQ+ activities and those promoting LGBTQ+ rights.

This has raised concerns about freedom of expression, online and offline.

*International Concerns*

Human rights organizations have expressed concerns about the bill’s implications.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation has urged Akufo-Addo to reject the bill, citing its potential to criminalize online speech and activity supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

Current Status

The Supreme Court’s ruling on July 17 delayed judgments on anti-gay cases until all related legal issues are resolved.

The bill’s progress remains stalled, pending the outcome of these cases.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference has reiterated its support for the bill, emphasizing its commitment to upholding traditional values rooted in cultural and Christian heritage.

BY Daniel Bampoe