FDA Approved Consumption Of Free SHS Alleged Expired Rice

A recent controversy surrounding the supply of allegedly expired rice to students under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) program has sparked widespread concern.

However, an investigation into the matter reveals that the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited (NAFCO) and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) followed established protocols to ensure the rice’s wholesomeness.

Background

The Free SHS program, launched in 2017 by the government, aims to provide free education to senior high school students.

The program’s success relies heavily on the effective management of resources, including food supplies. In this context, NAFCO engaged Lamens Ventures to procure rice for distribution to students.

Initial Findings

Investigations show that Lamens Ventures imported 11,000 metric tons of rice with an initial expiry date of December 2023.

By the last quarter of 2023, NAFCO still had a portion of this stock remaining.

To address concerns about the rice’s shelf life, Lamens Ventures, on the advice of the FDA, re-tested the rice in India, its country of origin.

The re-testing aimed to determine if the rice’s shelf life could be extended by an additional year.

FDA’s Verdict

Following evaluations and verifications, the FDA granted a temporary extension of the rice’s “Best Before” date to April 30, 2024, confirming the product’s continued wholesomeness.

Notably, February 2024 was the last time Lamens distributed these rice to schools through NAFCO, and at that time, the rice was deemed wholesome by the FDA.

Addressing Concerns

To alleviate concerns from schools regarding the rice’s perceived expiry date, Lamens Ventures submitted a formal request to the FDA, dated February 9, 2024, seeking approval to re-bag the remaining stock to reflect the updated shelf life.

The FDA certified the rice as wholesome for consumption, with its new expiry date extended to April 2024.

BY Daniel Bampoe