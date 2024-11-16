EOCO Chases 6 Suspects Over Financial Fruad

In a bold move to protect Ghana’s economic stability, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has issued a public alert for six individuals accused of serious financial crimes, including possession of forged documents, defrauding by false pretences, and money laundering.

The suspects are: Asamoah Reginald Kwadjo – Wanted for alleged possession of forged documents, Quicoo-Williams Elliot- Wanted for alleged possession of forged documents, Kwame Dwomoh Poku- Sought for alleged defrauding by false pretences and money laundering, Asampana Bernard- Wanted for alleged defrauding by false pretences and money laundering, Evans Glakpe- Accused of alleged defrauding by false pretences and money laundering, and Frimpong Andrew Annor -Allegedly involved in defrauding by false pretences and money laundering

EOCO’s swift action demonstrates its commitment to upholding the integrity of Ghana’s economic system and ensuring justice.

The office, led by Executive Director COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, urges all citizens to work together in maintaining public trust and supporting its efforts to combat financial crimes.

*Reporting Financial Crimes*

EOCO encourages the public to report any information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Reports can be made to EOCO’s headquarters on Barnes Road, Accra, any regional offices, or the nearest police station. Additional hotlines are available: 0271111570, 0208272296, and 0579709066.

The Bank of Ghana has also pledged its cooperation with EOCO to investigate suspected cases of financial crime.

This collaborative effort demonstrates the government’s commitment to protecting Ghana’s economic stability and ensuring justice for financial crimes.

-BY Daniel Bampoe