Afua Asantewaa announces second world record singing marathon attempt for December

Ghana Tourism Ambassador Afua Asantewaa has announced plans for a second Guinness World Record (GWR) singing marathon attempt this December. The event is scheduled to take place from December 21-26, 2024, at Heroes’ Park in Kumasi, near the stadium.

During an appearance on GTV’s Breakfast Show with Kafui Dey last Friday, Asantewaa revealed she has already begun preparations, including gym work and vocal training. She also announced she is working with GHAMRO (Ghana Music Rights Organization) to secure copyright clearances for her performance repertoire.

“My determination to achieve this prestigious world record has motivated my return to the glass box this December,” Asantewaa told the show’s host. She also made an appeal to her supporters to keep her in their prayers.

Her previous attempt in December 2023 garnered international attention when she sang continuously for 126 hours and 52 minutes, aiming to break the current record of 105 hours held by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare. However, in March 2024, Guinness World Records did not ratify her attempt, citing compliance issues with their guidelines.

Despite the setback, Asantewaa’s first attempt significantly boosted Ghana’s cultural visibility and tourism sector, drawing thousands of supporters to the Akwaaba Village in Accra. The event featured only Ghanaian songs and became a celebration of musical heritage that united people across the country.

For her second attempt, Asantewaa says she has thoroughly studied the GWR guidelines and is working with a team of experts to ensure full compliance. The choice of Kumasi as the venue represents a strategic move to involve Ghana’s cultural capital in this historic endeavour.

“We’ve learned valuable lessons from our first attempt,” Asantewaa explained. “This time, we’re implementing stricter documentation procedures and have assembled a professional team to oversee every aspect of the attempt.”

Local authorities and the Ghana Tourism Authority have pledged their support for the event, recognizing its potential impact on domestic and international tourism. The December timing coincides with Ghana’s peak tourist season, when many visitors and members of the diaspora return home for the holidays.

Organizers expect the six-day event to draw significant crowds to Heroes’ Park, with plans for enhanced facilities and crowd management systems. The attempt will also be livestreamed globally, allowing international supporters to witness the historic moment.