NDC Plots To Declare Early 2024 Election Results

John Mahama

As Ghana prepares for its December 7 general elections, allegations have surfaced that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to declare early results, potentially sparking electoral unrest.

According to sources, the NDC intends to collaborate with some media outlets to share manipulated results from their strongholds and constituencies, while withholding results from areas where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to dominate.

This strategy, critics argue, is designed to create false hope among NDC supporters, prompting premature celebrations that could turn violent when the actual results are announced.

The potential for chaos is heightened by Ghana’s history of electoral tensions, particularly during the 2012 and 2016 elections.

In previous elections, Ghana has witnessed disturbances, including clashes between rival party supporters and allegations of electoral malpractices.

The NDC’s alleged plan has raised concerns among stakeholders, with some warning that it could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

The Electoral Commission has faced criticism for its handling of past elections, with some accusing it of bias.

The commission has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

Calls for Calm

Meanwhile, the Stakeholders, including civil society organizations and international observers, have urged political parties to respect the electoral process and refrain from actions that could spark violence.

-BY Daniel Bampoe