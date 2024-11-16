Okoe Boye Commends Ambulance Service Achievements 

Minister for Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has commended the National Ambulance Service (NAS) for its achievements since its establishment 20 years ago.

Speaking on the theme “Two Decades of Lifesaving Journey: Celebrating Resilience in Ghana’s Pre-Hospital Emergency Care,” to commemorate the NAS 20th anniversary ceremony, Dr. Okoe Boye highlighted the Service’s evolution from a vision aimed at providing swift, life-saving responses in emergencies to a robust nationwide network of medical response teams dedicated to serving the people of Ghana.

“When the National Ambulance Service was inaugurated 20 years ago, it began humbly with only seven ambulance stations and a dedicated team of 64 personnel. Despite limited resources, they embodied an unwavering commitment to saving lives and laid the foundation for emergency medical services in Ghana,” he said.

Fast-forward to today, Dr. Okoe Boye noted that the service has made immense progress, now operating 297 stations across the country.

He also pointed out that the staff strength has grown to an impressive 3,481 personnel—skilled individuals.

“To each member of the National Ambulance Service, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for your selfless service and dedication to the health and well-being of our citizens,” he added.

Dr. Okoe Boye further emphasized that the NPP Government recognizes the critical importance of the NAS’s work, which is why there is a commitment to continuous investment in training, equipment, and resources, particularly with the procurement of state-of-the-art ambulances for the One Constituency, One Ambulance Project.

“We are exploring new ways to enhance your capacity, including the modernization of our ambulance fleet, the introduction of cutting-edge medical technologies, and improved working conditions for all NAS staff,” he stated.

Chief Executive Officer, NAS, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, remarked, “We envision a future where our Service becomes a model of excellence, not only in Africa but on the global stage. Together, we can build a future where every Ghanaian, regardless of their location, can count on immediate, high-quality emergency care.”

He added that the service has expanded its reach, improved response times, and enhanced the quality of emergency care, becoming a respected institution and a source of pride for all of Ghana.

Board Chairman of NAS, Nana Wiafe Ababio noted that the ambulance service has grown from humble beginnings into a robust and reliable institution that has transformed emergency medical response across the country.

“This success is a result of the unwavering dedication of our staff, the leadership of our management, the support of our government, and the collaboration of our partners,” Nana Wiafe Ababio said.

He urged NAS personnel to look ahead with a renewed commitment to improving the quality and reach of emergency healthcare in Ghana.

The anniversary celebration also witnessed the rewarding of some hardworking Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) across the country, notable among them include, Owusu Anthony Kyere, Aboagye Prince, Boadi Felix, Adomako Micheal, Hannah Kwarteng, Christopher Asare among others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke