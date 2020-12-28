Ghanaian Journalists Under Attack, One Robbed

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

A number of Ghanaian journalists have allegedly been threatened in the aftermath of Ghana’s December 7, 2020 general elections.

One of the journalists, Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart, was allegedly robbed on Sunday evening, December 27, 2020, at Tantra Hill, a suburb of Accra.

All exterior driving mirrors of Captain Smart’s three Toyota four-wheel drives were stolen.

A police report sighted by DGN Online indicated that the alleged thieves left behind a written note for Captain Smart which was placed on vehicle no GR 9111-16 and which read: “Captain Smart keep supporting NPP. This is just the start and the beginning. We will come back.”

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has since tweeted, calling on Ghana’s security agencies to investigate the attack on Captain Smart and also the threats against investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni and Television presenter, Afia Pokua.

According to the Minister, “Ghana’s enviable reputation as a protector of journalists’ rights and freedoms must be preserved.”

By Melvin Tarlue