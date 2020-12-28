Captain Smart Robbed!

Captain Smart

Ace broadcast journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart, has allegedly been robbed.

Reports available to DGN suggest that Captain Smart, a radio show host at Angel FM/TV was robbed on Sunday evening, December 27, 2020 at his Tantra-based private residence in Accra.

The identities of the alleged robbers remain unknown but a police report sighted by DGN Online revealed that they left behind a warning note for Captain Smart.

The police report indicated that the robbers made away with all the exterior driving mirrors of Captain Smart’s three Toyota four-wheel drives.

The warning note, the police report said, was fixed on one of the vehicles with registration No GR 9111 – 16 and read: “Captain Smart keep supporting NPP. This is just the start and the beginning. We will come back”.

Captain Smart is said to have reported the incident on Monday morning, December 28, at the Mile 7 Police District.

Police have since visited the crime scene.

BY Daniel Bampoe