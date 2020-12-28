Nana Oteng-Boadu, Oheneyere Naa Kwarley Oteng-Boadu Celebrate Christmas with Mamfe residents

The Gyasehene of Mamfe Akuapem and Kyidomman Nana Dr. Atekoasere Oteng-Boadu together with Oheneyere Naa Kwarley Oteng-Boadu held their annual Open Door Charity program with the citizens of Mamfe in the Akuapem Traditional area of the Eastern Region.

The two-day event came off on 24th and 25th December 2020 at the Gyasehene’s residence, Mamfe.

The aim was to reach out to the aged, widows, the physically challenged and the children of Mamfe during the festive season.

The beneficiaries were treated to good music, food and lots of gifts just to put smiles on their faces.

Nana Dr. Atekoasere Oteng-Boadu in an interview with the media, said Christmas was a moment to brighten other lives, give to the needy and do a little something extra for someone.

He urged all benevolent groups and individuals to extend a helping hand to those most in need especially during this Yuletide.

He seized the opportunity to wish all a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous 2021.