Kofi Adjorlolo, Akuapem Poloo, others win FEMA Awards

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo and comedy actress Rosemond Brown known in showbiz as Akuapem Poloo won awards at the maiden edition of the Fruitos Emerging Movie Awards (FEMA).

The awards ceremony was held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Tomriek Hotel in Accra.

The ceremony was organized by Powerhouse Entertainment to recognize up-and-coming actors and some movie stakeholders, contributing to the development of the movie industry in Ghana.

Actor Kofi Adjorlolo was honored with a citation of appreciation for his contribution to the creative art industry and support to the up-and-coming actors in the movie sector.

Kofi Adjorlolo after receiving the honor, expressed gratitude to the organizers of the awards, saying, “organizers of this event have done well by appreciating the young creative actors in the country.”

He later urged the government and other corporate investors to support the movie industry with resources to produce good movie which can compete globally.

Akuapem Poloo also won best comedy actress of the year competing with the talented Raby Brey in same the category.

Other winners include Eric Afrifa Mensah as the discovery of the year, Fiifi Robertson as best actor, David Okafour as the best cinematographer, Prince Nyarko-Tamakloe as the best editor, and King with no culture won best virtual effect of the year.

Afia Ohemaa won supporting actress of the year with Fantasy of Love TV series, Destiny Omon won best movie director, and Kanzo Felix as best makeup act of the year.

Chief Executive Officer of PowerHouse Entertainment, Raymond Kombat also called on the government to reconsider opening the cinemas as their livelihood depends on it, saying, “we need our cinemas open to earn a living.”

He also reiterated that, as president Nana Akufo-Addo reconsiders opening the cinemas, movie producers must also adapt to the digital ways of selling their movies for large sales.

