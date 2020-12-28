Suvinil Ghana Rewards Loyal Customers

A leading Brazilian paint brand, Suvinil, has rewarded its loyal customers.

Recently, Suvinil held its loyalty program in Accra, rewarding about 60 of its die-hard customers.

During the rewards ceremony held at its showroom at Industrial area in Accra, Suvinil presented over three motorbikes to customers who purchased between Ghc 50,000 to Ghc 100,000 worth of its paints.

The loyal customers were mostly painters and not vendors.

Marketing and Communications Manager of Suvinil Ghana Limited, Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, said the loyalty program started about two months ago.

He said customers won points on each purchase they made and that when their points accumulated to a certain amount, they automatically became winners.

He said some customers won hampers based on their points while others won bigger prizes.

According to him, the loyalty promo was a national one and that Suvinil believed in giving back to society and its loyal customers.

By Melvin Tarlue