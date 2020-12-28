NPP Grateful For Successful Thanksgiving Service

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed gratitude for to God for a successful national thanksgiving service.

The Thanksgiving Service was held on Sunday, December 27, 2020, on the back of the 2020 polls, which witnessed the re-election of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Thanksgiving Service, which was anchored on the theme, “Ebenezer, Thus Far The Lord Has Helped Us… For The Battle Is The Lord’s” (1 Samuel 7:12, 1 Samuel 17:47), was well attended by party kingpins, government officials, members of parliament-elect, party sympathizers and members of the general public.

“The party is specially thankful to the members of the clergy particularly Rev. Frimpong Manso, Bishop Owusu Bempah, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, Pastor Ransford Obeng, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, Most Rev. Dr. Justice Offei Akrofi and Apostle Eric Nyamekye for leading the various prayer sessions at the Christian interdenominational Service,” the General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu said.

“The party is again thankful to all party executives and campaign team members at the various levels, party sympathizers, volunteer groups, the media, members of the security agencies and all who have played diverse roles towards the peaceful conduct of the 2020 polls,” he added.

“It is the party’s hope and prayer that the good Lord would continue to bless our dear country and its leaders, and may He make the second-term of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo even more successful and prosperous.”

By Melvin Tarlue