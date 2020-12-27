All Set for Emerging Movie Awards

The much-awaited maiden edition of Emerging Movie Awards is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

The awards is being organized by PowerHouse Entertainment and will take place at the Tomriek Hotel in East Legon at Accra.

The event is expected to attract a large number of movie stakeholders, entertainers, and movie lovers in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of PowerHouse Entertainment, Raymond Kombat, in an interview with BeatWaves, said the awards will acknowledge up-and-coming actors who have contributed to the movie industry during the period 2019.

“Even though over the years the movie industry has lost its not vibrancy compared to 7 years ago, our young actors have given their best and it’s appropriate to support them by awarding them accordingly,” he said.

Raymond Kombat stated that the awards will also honor media houses and other corporate organizations for their immerse support to the movie industry.

The Emerging Movie awards, he said, will honor 24 movie personalities and stakeholders in the creative art industry.

Actresses and actors nominated for the awards include Akuapem Poloo, Yaa Jackson, Jessica Williams, Umar Krupp, Sandra Osei Nti.

According to the organizers, the award ceremony will begin at 7: 00 pm, and patrons are expected to purchase ticket at a cost of GH₵50 for the event.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke