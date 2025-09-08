Ghanaian PhD Student Dies In US

The late Haruna Sulamana

A Ghanaian PhD Scholar, Haruna Sulamana, a PhD student in International Relations and Political Science at the Florida International University (FIU), has passed on and his family cannot be reached.

He is said to have attended the Prempeh College and the University of Ghana, 2011 batch, and served as teaching assistant at the University of Ghana Legon between 2012 and 2013.

Those who know him and can assist in reaching out to the family of the deceased should kindly link up with Bright on WhatsApp on +233559490336.