Mamprugu Youth Demand Apology From Ken Team

The Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA), Bawku Chapter, has described as reckless and malicious a social media post authored by Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng, spokesperson for Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, alleging that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia flew a rival chief to Bawku and imposed him on the people in the heat of an election.

The association described this as “a blatant falsehood which is not only shameful but also dangerous, as it seeks to exploit the sensitive Bawku chieftaincy issue for cheap political points.”

These were contained in a release authored by President of MAYA, Bawku Chapter, Seidu Awudu and Abdul Majeed Bagura, Secretary.

This lie, according to the association, “was first manufactured and propagated by the then opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for political gain in 2024. It is therefore disgraceful that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong and his spokesperson, who claim to have supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in that election, are now shamelessly recycling the same propaganda against the very candidate they purportedly supported.”

It is particularly appalling, MAYA noted, “that at a time when the NDC itself is running away from the tribal politics it ignited and is currently suffering retribution for those actions; Mr. Agyapong and his team are attempting to resurrect those same poisonous tactics.”

This, MAYA went on, is not only irresponsible but a direct insult to the people of Bawku and the entire Mamprugu Kingdom, who have long borne the brunt of reckless political manipulation.

The association has notified Mr. Kwarteng and his boss that the Bawku conflict should not be a tool for campaign propaganda, stressing, “To recklessly twist facts for political capital is to play with the peace and security of our people. No serious leader should engage in such divisive conduct.”

The association is demanding a full and unqualified retraction and apology to the people of Bawku, and Mamprugu.

If this demand is not heeded, the association has threatened to “declare Mr. Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team persona non grata in our jurisdiction until such a retraction and apology is rendered.”

No individual, no matter how highly placed, will be allowed to trade the peace of Bawku for political expediency, MAYA stressed, adding that “the future of our people is far more important than the desperation of politicians.”