GHANAIAN STUDENTS from Methodist Girls, Mamfe, have won the 2019 World Robotics competition.

This year’s competition was held in Michigan, USA.

The Robot Olympiad is a global robotics competition organized annually for youngsters.

The competition uses Lego Mindstorms manufactured by LEGO Education.

The maiden edition of the competition was held in 2004 in Singapore.

DGN Online understands that the competition now attracts more than 20,000 teams from nearly 60 countries.





