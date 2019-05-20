GES Condemns Attacks On Teachers

THE MANAGEMENT of Ghana Education Service (GES) has condemned recent physical attacks on teachers in the country.

George Somuah Bosompem, 57-year-old tutor of Asiakwa Salvation Army Basic School in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region, was recently attacked and killed by some youth.

GES in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, vowed to withdraw teachers and staff from communities where their “lives are threatened and the relevant communities are unable to guarantee or cooperate to ensure their safety.”

According to the statement, “Management assures all staff that GES is solidly behind them as they go about their work peacefully and will continue to liaise with the Regional and District Security Councils to ensure that they work in a safe and peaceful environment.”

It says “Management of GES wishes to use this opportunity to remind all teachers and staff of the Service to be law abiding citizens and ensure that they live peacefully with the communities in which they work.”

BY Melvin Tarlue