Ghanaians Hail Coach Otto Addo

Ghanaian football supporters lauded the interim Black Stars coach and his technical staff for securing World Cup qualifying in November 2022 in Qatar.

On Tuesday night in Abuja, coach Otto Addo’s men managed a 1-1 draw away against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

In the 11th minute of the first half, Thomas Partey scored a long range goal. In the 23rd minute, a disputed VAR penalty gave Nigeria a point.

William Troodst-Ekong scored from the spot.

Defensively minded and tactically disciplined, the Black Stars held their own against the Nigerians.

The Black Stars played a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on March 25.

Otto Addo kept a clean sheet in his Ghana debut against the Super Eagles.

Fast forward, Ghanaian football fans have praised the German-based Ghanaian strategist for his outstanding performance against the Super Eagles, particularly after the second leg in Nigeria.

Many supporters voted Addo as the finest coach and the appropriate guy to lead the Black Stars into the future.

The Black Stars had lost the affection of Ghanaians following the last AFCON, but their performance against Nigeria appears to have restored that love.

Ghanaians praised Coach Addo’s approach on social media.