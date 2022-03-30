Stars Return Home In Style After Abuja World Cup Conquest

Ghana’s Black Stars returned home this dawn (2am) from Abuja, after securing qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghanaians wrestled with their perenial rivals, the Super Eagles to a 1-1 drawn game, but qualified on the away goal rule, having drawn goalless in the first leg in Kumasi.

They were met on arrival by Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif leading a delegation and fans at the Kotoka International Airport with bottles of champagne to celebrate qualifying for the Mundial in Qatar.

Bottles of champagne, were popped and spilled over the tarmac as skipper Thomas Partey, whose early strike that turned things around in Abuja led his teammates off the Africa World chartered flight.

And drenched in champagne, elated Partey said, “…everybody is happy and we have to celebrate. We believed in ourselves and trusted each other and now we have qualified. I am very grateful to this team.”

The Abuja conquest makes it Ghana’s fourth appearance at the globular event, having made it to Germany in 2006, South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014.