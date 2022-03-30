‘What A Gallant Display’ – Bawumia Extolls Black Stars

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been extolling the country’s senior national team, Black Stars for remarkable qualification to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Black Stars qualified on away goals rule after they shocked the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abuja Tuesday evening with a 1-1 draw to seal a spot at the World Cup in Qatar.

Dr Bawumia took to his social media handles to hail the Black Stars and expressed how excited he was by describing it as a gallant display by the Black Stars.

“What a gallant display by the Black Stars!,” Dr Bawumia wrote.

“Congratulations to the team for qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup,” he added.

Dr Bawumia, had earlier in the day urged the Black Stars to go all out in the match to seal qualification to the world cup.

“Hello all, tonight presents an opportunity to take our nation back to the World Cup at the expense of our brothers, Nigeria. This is the last hurdle; it is possible!

Go Black Stars, Go!,” the Vice President wrote on Twitter.

The Black Stars will be making a fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup after missing out in the tournament in 2018.

By Vincent Kubi