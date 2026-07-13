Ghanaians In Nigeria Appeal To Mahama Over JonahCapital

National Executives of NAGHACON addressing the press after their tour

The National Association of Ghanaian Communities in Nigeria (NAGHACON) has expressed concern over the alleged destruction of properties belonging to Ghanaian-owned JonahCapital at the River Park Estate in Abuja despite a pending court case over the matter.

The association, in a press statement signed by its National President, Lukman Tetteh, and General Secretary, Edwards Domfe, warned that the situation could have implications for relations between Ghana and Nigeria if it is not addressed at the highest level.

It therefore called on President John Dramani Mahama and his Nigerian counterpart, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “to call those responsible for these actions to order and allow the court to determine this matter.”

According to the association, it had observed the destruction of JonahCapital’s properties, including the Gallery Clubhouse, gatehouse and other structures, while other companies operating within the River Park Estate remained unaffected.

“We have observed that several other companies continue to operate undisturbed within River Park Estate, with the exception of JonahCapital. We have also observed the various walls that have been erected around properties belonging to JonahCapital,” the association stated.

The group said it stood in solidarity with the company over what it had endured and continued to endure.

NAGHACON also stated that it was aware of the challenges JonahCapital had faced since last year, when a police investigation allegedly accused the company of forgery, a matter which it said required the intervention of Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation, who investigated the case and declared the company’s directors innocent.

“We are concerned that a matter currently before the courts is not being allowed to run its course, while these actions continue to be taken against JonahCapital’s staff and assets,” the statement said.

The association linked its concerns to the broader issue of xenophobic attacks against African migrants, citing incidents in South Africa where several African migrants have been killed.

“As Ghanaians in Nigeria, we are equally concerned that these actions against the only prominent Ghanaian company in Abuja could have unintended consequences, both in Nigeria and in Ghana,” it added.

NAGHACON further warned that the dispute could escalate into a situation similar to that experienced in South Africa. It also expressed concern about the safety and security of Ghanaians connected with the company and the estate.

“We use this medium to appeal to the Presidents of both Ghana and Nigeria to call those responsible for these actions to order and to allow the court to determine this matter. We also ask that the safety and security of the Ghanaians involved be guaranteed,” the statement added.

A Daily Guide Report