Ghanaians Slam Franklin Cudjoe Over ‘Useless’ Attacks Against Jean Mensa

Franklin Cudjoe

A section of Ghanaians have slammed the founder of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, over what they deem as his unnecessary attacks on Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Cudjoe has since the declaration of the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections results gone haywire on social media, launching all sorts of attacks against Mrs Mensa, for reasons best known to himself.

In one tweet, he said the Mrs Mensa was not only incompetent but also corrupt.

In another post on Facebook, he praised the former Chairperson of the EC, Charlotte Osei, in a manner that sought to discredit the achievements of Mrs Mensa whom the international community has hailed as organizing a free, fair and credible elections this year.

What angered Ghanaians the most was when he shared a photo of Charlotte Osei and wrote: “none perished under your reign. Mo!”. His post sarcastically sought to have laid blames at the doorsteps of Mrs Mensa as far as the alleged killings of some five Ghanaians in the 2020 elections are concerned.

A section of Ghanaians believe he has descended into the “gutters” and brought himself so low with such posts.

“Very low coming from someone like you,” Nyamkye Collins, commented on Mr Cudjoe’s post on Facebook.

“Such useless post..that’s cos (because) we had responsible opposition at the time,” another Ghanaian , Ridwan Issah-Khalifah, said as he tried to draw Mr Cudjoe’s attention to the fact that Ghanaians never died during Charlotte Osei’s tenure because NPP as an opposition then was responsible and peaceful.

By Melvin Tarlue