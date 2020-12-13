NDC Demands Justice As World Leaders Endorse Akufo-Addo’s Flawless Victory

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is embarking on a so-called justice wall this morning.

According to the party, the walk dubbed: ‘Demand For Justice Walk’ aims at ensuring that justice was served for victims of the December 7 elections violence and also to further register the NDC’s rejection of the results of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The walk comes at a time several world leaders – past and current – are congratulating president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

Presidents of Nigeria, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, have all congratulated Mr Akufo-Addo.

By Melvin Tarlue