NDC shops for pink sheets in Techiman South

Top officials of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have embarked on a pink sheets shopping trip to Techiman South.

Among the executives was NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Others were former National Security Coordinator, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, defeated Akwatia MP, Baba Jamal and NDC lawyer Victor Kojogah Adawudu.

The elections in Techiman South this year has been disputed after violence erupted.

Pink sheets are statements of poll showing results for each polling station.

After the NDC failed to collate their results using the pink sheets the party chieftains marched to Techiman to harass the presiding officer for Techiman South to hand out all the pink sheets for the constituency to make a case of alleged rigged election.

But the presiding officer politely told the Adiedu Nketiah led NDC team to channel their request through the EC regional office leaving the NDC gurus disappointed.

