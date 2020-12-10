Ghanaians Urged To Appreciate Local Fashion

Mark Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has called for the support of the Ghanaian public in the appreciation of local fashion to boost the growth and expansion of the industry.

According to him, the country’s fashion industry has not received the attention it deserves regardless of being one of the biggest contributors to the creative industry.

He said although the Ghanaian fashion industry was still making impact, there was the need for local support in order to make it comparable to those in neighbouring countries.

He mentioned that with the minimum support, the industry which already provides numerous opportunities can also become a huge source of revenue for the country.

The Creative Arts Council president believes the fashion scene in Ghana can thrive if the country is made a fashion production hub.

“We’ve not given the fashion industry the spotlight they deserve. You’ll be surprised of the huge numbers they have. We need to take them through master classes and they need to be given more contracts,” Mr. Mantey said.

In an interview with Doctor Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, Okraku Mantey urged Ghanaians to patronise made-in-Ghana clothes to create jobs, support the local textile industry and boost the fashion sector.

Mark Okraku Mantey was of the view that the fashion industry in Ghana is still young and has a long way to go, adding that we have what it takes to get there.

According to him, there has to be a substantial amount of investment in the sector focusing on supporting and building the creative manufacturing industry in the country.

“If we do that, we can organise expos and get all the support we need. International brands who come for these expos will see our great outputs and ask for supplies from us,” he added.

By George Clifford Owusu